Pierre-Luc Dubois headshot

Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Dubois scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Dubois has four goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an abdominal surgery. The 27-year-old has provided some spark to the Capitals' top six and power play, with two of his goals in that span coming with the man advantage. For the season, he has six points, 25 shots on net and 11 hits over 11 outings.

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierre-Luc Dubois See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pierre-Luc Dubois See More
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
7 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
23 days ago