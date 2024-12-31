Fantasy Hockey
Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Generates helper Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Dubois registered an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Dubois saw a five-game point streak end Sunday versus the Red Wings. He bounced back by setting up the first of Aliaksei Protas' goals in Tuesday's win. Dubois concludes December with two goals and 10 assists over 13 outings for the month. Overall, he has five goals, 23 assists, 54 shots on net, 35 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating while filling a second-line role.

