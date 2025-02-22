Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pierre-Luc Dubois headshot

Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Hat trick of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Dubois tallied three assists and a plus-3 rating during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Penguins.

Dubois continues to prove his doubters wrong with eight goals and 19 points in 19 games since the calendar rolled into 2025. The 26-year-old has been everything the Capitals hoped for when they acquired him from the Kings in the offseason and should be rolled out regularly by fantasy managers the rest of the way.

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now