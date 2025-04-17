Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Helps out on power play

Dubois notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Dubois logged an assist in each of the last two regular-season games. The 26-year-old center posted seven points and a minus-2 rating over the last 15 contests since his most recent multi-point effort. He remains in a second-line role and had a career year with 20 goals, 46 assists, 14 power-play points, 142 shots on net, 65 hits, 62 blocked shots, 76 PIM and a plus-27 rating over 82 appearances.