Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Lends apple in Toronto

Dubois produced an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Dubois recorded the primary helper on Connor McMichael's go-ahead goal at 9:51 of the final stanza. Dubois seems to have settled in nicely with his new club -- the left-shot center hasn't gone three games without a point since the end of October. The Quebec native ranks third on the team in assists, and through 26 appearances, he's up to three goals, 17 points and a plus-3 rating.