Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Lights lamp in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Dubois scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Dubois has five goals and three assists over his last seven contests, getting on the scoresheet in six of those games. The 26-year-old center got the Capitals on the board early in the second period. Dubois is up to 12 tallies, 30 helpers, 87 shots on net, 43 hits, 41 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 52 appearances. He's starting to balance out his production after being assist-heavy early in the season, and he chips in enough across the board to help fantasy managers in a variety of ways.

