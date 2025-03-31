Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Pots power-play goal

Dubois scored a power-play goal, tallied two shots on net and had six PIM in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Sabres.

Dubois found the back of the net for Washington's final goal of the game off a feed from Alex Ovechkin. With the power-play tally, Dubois is up to 19 goals, 62 points and 128 shots on net in 73 appearances this season. The 26-year-old center is nearing his career high in points from the 2022-23 season of 63 tallies. Not only is Dubois on pace to set a new career-best point total but also is within striking distance of reaching the 70-point mark for the first time in his career. He has been one of the pieces Washington has relied on to reach the 100-point mark as a team this season and Dubois should continue to provide good value in all fantasy formats while serving as the top-line center.