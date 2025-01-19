Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Power-play goal vs. Pittsburgh
Dubois registered one power-play goal, one assist, three shots, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Dubois found Aliaksei Protas in front of the net midway through the second period to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead. Dubois found himself on the receiving end of a Connor McMichael pass late in the third period, and the former was able to convert that opportunity into a power-play goal. Dubois has a plus-9 rating over his last 10 outings with three goals, six assists, 19 shots on goal and seven blocked shots over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now