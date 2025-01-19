Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pierre-Luc Dubois headshot

Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Power-play goal vs. Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Dubois registered one power-play goal, one assist, three shots, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Dubois found Aliaksei Protas in front of the net midway through the second period to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead. Dubois found himself on the receiving end of a Connor McMichael pass late in the third period, and the former was able to convert that opportunity into a power-play goal. Dubois has a plus-9 rating over his last 10 outings with three goals, six assists, 19 shots on goal and seven blocked shots over that span.

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now