Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Powers offense Friday
Dubois scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
The 27-year-old center broke open a scoreless tie with back-to-back goals in the first four minutes of the second period, before having a hand in Jakob Chychrun's game-winner later in the frame. Dubois has three goals and five points in three games since returning from abdominal surgery just before the Olympic break.
