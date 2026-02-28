Pierre-Luc Dubois headshot

Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Powers offense Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Dubois scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The 27-year-old center broke open a scoreless tie with back-to-back goals in the first four minutes of the second period, before having a hand in Jakob Chychrun's game-winner later in the frame. Dubois has three goals and five points in three games since returning from abdominal surgery just before the Olympic break.

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
