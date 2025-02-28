Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Scores in loss

Dubois scored a goal, added three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Dubois has two goals and four assists over his last five games. His tally briefly tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. Dubois is up to 14 goals, 49 points, 96 shots on net, 51 hits, 47 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 59 appearances. He could take a run at the 20-goal mark this season, and he should also get back to the 60-point threshold for the third time in four years after missing that milestone in 2023-24.