Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Set to play
Dubois (upper body) is expected to play against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Dubois appears to be good to go after being limited to just 7:02 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins. He has accumulated five goals, 18 points, 40 shots on net and 23 hits in 28 appearances this season.
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