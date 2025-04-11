Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Sets career high in points

Dubois scored a power-play goal, fired four shots on net and tallied the game-winning point in the shootout of Thursday's 5-4 win over Carolina.

Dubois played the hero in Thursday's game by not only opening the scoring for the Capitals on a power-play goal in the first period, but also by scoring the game-winning tally in the shootout. His power-play tally marked both a new career high in points and his 20th goal of the season. Overall, the 26-year-old center is up to 64 points in 78 appearances this season. He's now reached the 60-point mark four times and has 20 or more goals in five of his eight NHL seasons. His tally Thursday ended a three-game scoreless skid and has him back on track to provide solid fantasy value in all formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.