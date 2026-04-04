Pierre-Luc Dubois headshot

Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Stays hot with two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 6:10am

Dubois supplied two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Dubois secured his third consecutive multi-point game in Saturday's clash, recording his pair of helpers inside the first six minutes of the contest. He's been scorching as of late with eight points over his last three contests. Overall, the 27-year-old center is up to 17 points, 38 shots on net, 21 hits and 12 blocked shots through 25 appearances this season. When healthy, Dubois provides strong fantasy value and is an excellent streaming option for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs. He should continue to play a top-six role for the Capitals as they try to make a late push for a playoff spot.

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Washington Capitals
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