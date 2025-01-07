Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Stays warm with helper

Dubois logged an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Dubois has earned a helper in four straight games and has nine assists over his last nine outings. He hasn't scored in that span, but he remains a key part of the Capitals' offense as a second-line playmaker. For the season, the 26-year-old has produced five goals, 26 assists, 64 shots on net, 36 hits, 34 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 40 contests, providing decent category coverage.