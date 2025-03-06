Fantasy Hockey
Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Tallies again in overtime win

Dubois scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Dubois has three goals and two assists over his last four contests. The 26-year-old is maintaining a steady level of offense while playing in a second-line role, and it's enough that fantasy managers should trust him in most matchups. The center is at 16 goals, 37 helpers, 106 shots on net, 52 hits, 51 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 62 appearances.

