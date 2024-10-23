Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Three-point effort in win

Dubois scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished two assists, added four PIM and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Dubois earned his first multi-point effort of the season as well as his first goal as a Capital. The center also crossed the 200-assist mark for his career with his first helper of the game. Through six outings, Dubois has a goal, four assists, 10 shots on net, 10 hits, eight hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while filling a second-line role.