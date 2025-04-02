Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Completes individual skate

Joseph (upper body) skated before Wednesday's practice, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Joseph's return to the ice is certainly a step in the right direction, but the fact that he isn't working with the team yet -- and it was unclear if he would join the Pens' upcoming three-game road trip -- doesn't inspire confidence that he will be back in the lineup soon. At this point, the 25-year-old blueliner should probably be considered out indefinitely until he resumes full-contact practices.