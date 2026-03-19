Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Could return over weekend
Head coach Adam Foote said Thursday that Joseph (upper body) is improving and is a possibility for Saturday's game against the Blues, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Although Joseph will miss an eighth consecutive game Thursday against the Lightning, he's trending in the right direction. Even if he's ultimately sidelined Saturday against St. Louis, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to game action sometime next week. Over 12 appearances since the start of the calendar year, he's recorded a goal, three assists, nine blocked shots and three hits while averaging 14:35 of ice time.
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