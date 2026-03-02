Pierre-Olivier Joseph headshot

Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Departs Monday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Joseph (undisclosed) exited Monday's 6-1 loss to the Stars in the third period and did not come back into the game.

The Canucks did not relay why Joseph departed the game, which leaves him with an undisclosed injury tag. If the left-shot blueliner is unable to play Wednesday against the Hurricanes, Vancouver will almost certainly bring up a defenseman from AHL Abbotsford.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Vancouver Canucks
