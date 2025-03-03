Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Designated for IR

Joseph (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Joseph was sidelined versus the Maple Leafs on Sunday and will now miss at least two more games due to his placement on IR. In his 47 games for the Penguins and Blues this season, the 25-year-old blueliner has yet to find the back of the net while chipping in three helpers, 36 hits and 42 shots. With Joseph on the shelf, Ryan Graves should see an uptick in opportunities -- though Vladislav Kolyachonok figures to also be in the mix.