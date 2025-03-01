Fantasy Hockey
Pierre-Olivier Joseph headshot

Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Exits Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Joseph (upper body) won't return to Saturday's matchup versus Boston.

Joseph replaced Ryan Graves in Saturday's lineup after being a healthy scratch in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Philadelphia. The 25-year-old Joseph went into Saturday's action with three assists, 42 shots on goal, 36 blocked shots and 35 hits in 46 appearances between Pittsburgh and St. Louis this season.

