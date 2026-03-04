Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Facing 2-3 week absence

Joseph (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports Wednesday.

Joseph was already placed on injured reserve Tuesday, so his recovery timeline doesn't come as a significant shock. With Tyler Myers shipped off to Dallas and Joseph unavailable, Victor Mancini will step into the lineup on the third pairing. Even once cleared to play, Joseph is far from a lock to suit up every night.