Pierre-Olivier Joseph headshot

Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Set to miss at least two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 8:14am

Joseph (lower-body) has returned to St. Louis for evaluation and will miss Saturday's tilt in Boston, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Joseph left Thursday's game in Buffalo early in the second period and did not return. He likely won't be available for Sunday's matchup against Carolina, either. Joseph has one assist and 23 PIM in 13 games this season. Corey Schueneman will make his St. Louis debut versus the Bruins.

