Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pierre-Olivier Joseph headshot

Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 6:16pm

Joseph exited Thursday's tilt against Buffalo because of a lower-body injury and won't return.

Joseph logged 5:59 of ice time before he left the game. He went into Thursday's action with an assist, 23 PIM, seven hits and eight blocks through 12 appearances in 2024-25. If Joseph can't play Saturday versus Boston, then Leo Loof, who was recalled from the AHL on Wednesday, might make his NHL debut.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now