Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Suffers lower-body injury
Joseph exited Thursday's tilt against Buffalo because of a lower-body injury and won't return.
Joseph logged 5:59 of ice time before he left the game. He went into Thursday's action with an assist, 23 PIM, seven hits and eight blocks through 12 appearances in 2024-25. If Joseph can't play Saturday versus Boston, then Leo Loof, who was recalled from the AHL on Wednesday, might make his NHL debut.
