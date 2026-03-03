Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Undergoing further evaluation
Joseph is still being evaluated for an undisclosed injury ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Carolina, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.
Joseph has seen an uptick in ice time while Tyler Myers is being held out of the lineup for trade considerations. According to head coach Adam Foote, if Joseph can't play Wednesday, the team will bring a blueliner, perhaps Victor Mancini, from the minors rather than putting Myers back into the lineup.
