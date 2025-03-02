Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pierre-Olivier Joseph headshot

Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Joseph (upper body) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Joseph did not return to Saturday's contest against Boston after suffering the injury and he'll now miss at least one additional game. The 25-year-old blueliner has appeared in 23 games this season, logging a pair of assists. Ryan Graves figures to slot back into the lineup in Joseph's absence.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now