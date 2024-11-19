Fantasy Hockey
Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Published on November 19, 2024

Joseph (lower body) won't be available for Tuesday's home matchup with Minnesota.

Joseph will miss his third straight game after suffering the injury against Buffalo on Nov. 14. Head coach Drew Bannister did relay that the left-shot blueliner is nearing a return. Joseph has picked up an assist through 13 games. Corey Schueneman will remain on the third defensive pairing in the interim.

