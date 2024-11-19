Pierre-Olivier Joseph Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Joseph (lower body) won't be available for Tuesday's home matchup with Minnesota.
Joseph will miss his third straight game after suffering the injury against Buffalo on Nov. 14. Head coach Drew Bannister did relay that the left-shot blueliner is nearing a return. Joseph has picked up an assist through 13 games. Corey Schueneman will remain on the third defensive pairing in the interim.
