Pierre-Olivier Joseph News: Available for Monday's game

Joseph (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Kings, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Joseph was unable to suit up for Saturday's game against Washington due to an illness, but he'll be back in action following a minimal absence. Over eight appearances in January, he's failed to record a point and has logged 14 hits, 10 PIM and five blocked shots while averaging 16:30 of ice time.