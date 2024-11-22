Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pierre-Olivier Joseph headshot

Pierre-Olivier Joseph News: Grabs helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Joseph logged an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Joseph missed three games due to a lower-body injury, and he had gone 10 contests without a point prior to the injury. The 25-year-old returned to a third-pairing role. He'll have to compete with Corey Schueneman and Matt Kessel for two spots in the lineup until one of Nick Leddy or Philip Broberg is able to return from their respective lower-body injuries. Joseph has two helpers, 14 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 14 appearances.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now