Pierre-Olivier Joseph News: Removed from IR
Joseph (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
After missing the past eight games, Joseph will be available to return to the lineup against St. Louis on Saturday. He has provided one goal, four assists, 18 shots on net and 10 blocked shots across 24 appearances this season.
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