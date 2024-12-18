Fantasy Hockey
Pierre-Olivier Joseph headshot

Pierre-Olivier Joseph News: Reunites with Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Joseph was traded from the Blues to the Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.

This trade could signal Nick Leddy (lower body) is nearing a return that would have required the Blues to a clear a roster spot. On the Penguins' side of things, the organization gets a player back that is familiar -- Joseph logged 147 games over parts of four seasons with Pittsburgh, producing a total of 37 points. He'll compete with Ryan Shea and Ryan Graves for playing time.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Pittsburgh Penguins
