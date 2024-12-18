Pierre-Olivier Joseph News: Reunites with Pittsburgh

Joseph was traded from the Blues to the Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.

This trade could signal Nick Leddy (lower body) is nearing a return that would have required the Blues to a clear a roster spot. On the Penguins' side of things, the organization gets a player back that is familiar -- Joseph logged 147 games over parts of four seasons with Pittsburgh, producing a total of 37 points. He'll compete with Ryan Shea and Ryan Graves for playing time.