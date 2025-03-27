Pius Suter News: Another two-point effort

Suter produced two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

He helped set up Derek Forbort's game-winner in the final minute of the second period, and a Kiefer Sherwood empty-netter late in the third. Suter has four multi-point performances in the last seven games, collecting four goals and eight points over that stretch, and he should remain a fantasy asset as long as Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) remains unavailable.