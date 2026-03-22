Pius Suter headshot

Pius Suter News: Breaks deadlock in second period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Suter scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Suter has two goals and an assist over his last four contests. The 29-year-old forward has been in the bottom six lately, but he's finding ways to remain productive despite the less-than-ideal assignment. He's up to 11 goals, 23 points, 83 shots on net, 33 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 52 appearances.

Pius Suter
St. Louis Blues
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