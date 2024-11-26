Pius Suter News: Contributes assist in win

Suter logged an assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Bruins.

Suter has three helpers over his last five contests while maintaining a top-six role. The 28-year-old set up Conor Garland's empty-net tally Tuesday. Suter is up to 10 points, 33 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating over 19 outings overall. He's more of a secondary scorer, but he's done enough of that lately to be of interest in deeper fantasy formats.