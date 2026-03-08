Pius Suter headshot

Pius Suter News: Deposits empty-netter Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Suter scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Suter has two goals and three assists over six games since the Olympics. The 29-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 20 points, 71 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-3 rating over 46 outings. There's an opening in the top six following the Blues' trade of Brayden Schenn, and Suter got to fill it with a spin on the second line Sunday, though Dalibor Dvorsky could also get a look in that spot later in the campaign.

Pius Suter
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pius Suter See More
