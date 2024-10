Suter scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Suter got his first goal of the season in the third period. The 28-year-old forward has two points, five shots on net, five hits, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across five appearances. Suter is likely to remain in a bottom-six role throughout the year, and he'll need to keep the quality of his play up to avoid being an occasional healthy scratch.