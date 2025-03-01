Pius Suter News: Goals in consecutive games

Suter scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken.

Suter's unassisted tally in the first period tied the game at 1-1. He's scored in consecutive games for the second time in just over a month, and the 28-year-old has earned five goals and three assists over his last 12 outings. For the season, Suter is up to a career-high 16 goals while adding 12 assists, 90 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 59 appearances.