Pius Suter headshot

Pius Suter News: Joins 20-goal club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Suter scored two goals on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Suter is currently filling in on the second line while Filip Chytil (concussion) is out of the lineup. The 28-year-old Suter has four goals and an assist over his last four outings, and Tuesday's performance got him to the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career. The Swiss forward has 34 points, 106 shots on net, 47 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 67 appearances. He's got a chance at the 40-point mark for the first time in his career, as long as he can continue to be productive.

