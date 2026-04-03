Pius Suter News: One of each in Friday's win
Suter scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
Suter set up Jonatan Berggren's goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. The 29-year-old Suter was moved to center on the third line amid a lineup shuffle after the Blues lost two games to start their road trip. The Swiss forward hadn't posted a multi-point effort since Feb. 26 versus the Kraken. He's at 13 goals, 27 points, 89 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 58 appearances, primarily playing in a middle-six capacity.
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