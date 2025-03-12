Pius Suter News: Opens scoring Wednesday

Suter scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Suter ended a four-game goal drought with the opening tally in this contest. During that stretch, he was limited to one assist and five shots on net. The 28-year-old has been bounced around the lineup with head coach Rick Tocchet's line shuffling of late, but Suter was in his usual third-line spot Wednesday. The Swiss forward has reached the 30-point mark for the second time in his career with 17 goals and 13 assists, as well as 98 shots on net and a plus-2 rating, over 64 outings this season.