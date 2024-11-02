Fantasy Hockey
Pius Suter headshot

Pius Suter News: Plays hero Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Suter scored twice on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Suter has scored four times over the last five games. He played a big role Saturday, tying the game at 1-1 in the second period before scoring the game-winner with just 26 seconds left in the third. The 28-year-old forward has mainly filled a bottom-six role this season, earning five points, 15 shots on net, eight hits and an even plus-minus rating across nine outings. Suter looks likely to keep a steady spot in the lineup this season, but he's not a strong fantasy option since he's not a factor on the power play.

