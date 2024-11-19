Pius Suter News: Posts helper

Suter logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Suter has two goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 28-year-old moved to center after primarily playing as a winger early in the season -- he's now covering for J.T. Miller (personal) while playing up the middle. Suter has been moderately useful in fantasy with nine points, 31 shots on net, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating, though his offense could ultimately dip in Miller's absence.