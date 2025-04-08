Pius Suter News: Saves game with two late goals

Suter scored twice on five shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Stars.

Suter's pair of goals were 23 seconds apart in the third period, helping the Canucks overcome a three-goal deficit. The 28-year-old has four goals and seven assists over his last eight contests. He's up to 24 goals, 45 points, 125 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-4 rating over 77 appearances in a career year. Both of Elias Pettersson (upper body) and Filip Chytil (concussion) are questionable to return this season, so Suter could finish the year as the Canucks' top-line center.