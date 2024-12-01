Pius Suter News: Scores again in victory

Suter scored a goal on four shots in 19:29 of ice time Sunday in a 5-4 overtime win over Detroit.

Suter scored his ninth goal of the season at 17:47 of the second period to give Vancouver a 3-2 lead. It was Suter's third straight game with a goal, and he's riding a four-game point streak consisting of three goals and two assists. The 28-year-old is up to nine goals, five assists and a plus-2 rating through 22 games.