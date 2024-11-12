Pius Suter News: Scores again in win

Suter scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Suter has scored in back-to-back games and has four tallies over five contests in November. The 28-year-old forward's goal Tuesday was the game-winner. He's seeing top-line minutes alongside J.T. Miller, which gives Sutar decent fantasy value as long as he lasts in that spot. He has six goals, one assist, 26 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating across 13 appearances.