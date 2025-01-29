Pius Suter News: Scores empty-netter

Suter scored an empty-net goal on the power play and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Suter has warmed back up with four points over his last four games. He's also getting involved in special-teams play with a power-play goal Wednesday and a shorthanded tally Monday in St. Louis. The 28-year-old is up to 13 goals -- two shy of his career high -- with 10 assists, 77 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 49 appearances.