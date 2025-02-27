Pius Suter News: Scores in Thursday's loss

Suter scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Suter gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead in the first period, but that was the extent of their scoring. He snapped his personal six-game goal drought and is up to four points over eight outings in February as a middle-six forward. For the season, the 28-year-old has 15 goals, 27 points, 89 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 58 appearances. He's on track to top the 30-point mark for the second time in his five NHL campaigns, but his relatively modest numbers across the board limit his fantasy value to deeper formats.