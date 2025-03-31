Fantasy Hockey
Pius Suter News: Scores vs. Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Suter scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.

Suter accounted for all the offense the Canucks could muster in this loss, and the Canucks are ending the regular season on a sour note after losing four of their last six games. Suter has been productive in that stretch, however, recording eight points in that period (two goals, six assists). He's also carrying a four-game point streak.

