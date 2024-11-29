Pius Suter News: Second multi-point effort of season

Suter banked a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo.

Both of Suter's markers came at even strength, and he extended his point streak (two goals, two assists) to three games. The Swiss forward has been productive in November with six goals and four assists through 13 games. Suter had three points across eight contests in October, so he's turned the corner on offense. Furthermore, Suter is tied for the team lead in goals with Conor Garland. Overall, Suter has provided eight goals and five assists through 21 appearances.