Pius Suter headshot

Pius Suter News: Sparks comeback Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Suter scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Suter got the Blues on the board at 12:22 of the third period, cutting the Oilers' advantage to 2-1 at the time. The 29-year-old has scored twice over his last four contests. He continues to fill a middle-six role as a reliable all-around forward. For the season, Suter has 10 goals, 21 points, 78 shots on net, 33 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 49 outings.

Pius Suter
St. Louis Blues
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